Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• An estimated $400 worth of copper wiring and grounding bars were stolen between July 23 and Wednesday from a cell tower structure on the 43W800 block of Seavey Road near Elburn.

• A resident of the 0N500 block of Ford Drive near Geneva reported a case of identity theft at 1 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a text alert that a withdrawal of $1,000, which was over his daily limit, had been made on his bank account from somewhere in Texas.

• A green Mongoose bike with black pegs, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday from the 1100 block of Pleasant Trail near Aurora.