'Felony Lane Gang': Warrants issued for five in Naperville

Naperville police have secured warrants for five people suspected in numerous financial and identity theft crimes as part of a criminal organization of motor vehicle burglars known as the Felony Lane Gang, authorities said Monday.

A Will County judge signed the warrants on Friday calling for the arrest of the five suspects on 47 charges for felonies ranging from cashing stolen checks and executing a scheme to defraud a financial institution to using stolen driver's licenses, debit cards, birth dates, addresses and other personal identifying documents and information.

All of the incidents occurred in September and October 2015.

The so-called Felony Lane Gang has targeted the suburbs for the past several years, police said, often stealing women's purses from vehicles parked at day-care centers, school drop-offs, gyms, dog parks, sports facilities and other recreational areas.

Members of the gang then used the stolen checks, cards and documents to commit multiple forgeries against victims' accounts.

The 47-count complaint charges the following individuals:

• Randi L. Randazzo, 28, of Severn, Maryland, with financial crimes enterprise, aggravated identity theft, identity theft and financial institution fraud.

• Jerome B. Glinton, 26, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft, identity theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

• Marcus S. Parker, 33, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with burglary, aggravated identity theft, identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

• Stephanie S. Martin, 36, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft and identity theft.

• Martin also is charged with Michael T. Butler, 35, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft and identity theft.

Once apprehended, bail for all five suspects has been set at $750,000.