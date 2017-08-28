Breaking News Bar
 
Bartlett police arrest three for residential burglary

Bartlett police Sunday arrested a woman, man, and a 16-year-old boy in connection with an early-morning residential burglary after the homeowner reported spotting one of them inside the house.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office charged 26-year-old Katherine Talbot, of the 100 block Bell River Drive in Millington, with a Class 1 felony for residential burglary and a Class 4 felony for criminal trespass to residence, and 20-year-old Vincent A. Perez, of the 300 block of Hollis Street in Kewanee, with a Class 1 felony for residential burglary.

The 16-year-old juvenile also received a Class 1 felony charge for residential burglary.

Bartlett police officers were called to a house on the 1000 block of Union Court at 4:12 a.m. Sunday for a report of a residential burglary in progress.

The homeowner reported discovering Talbot inside a bedroom closet. But before officers arrived, Talbot reportedly jumped out of a second-story bathroom window and ran away.

Officers report catching Talbot in the area of Reading Drive. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury suffered in the jump from the window, Bartlett Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said.

Police arrested Perez and the 16-year-old boy after a canine unit located them behind a residence on Reading Drive.

During their investigation, Bartlett police learned a resident of the 1000 block of Auburn Lane had also allegedly found Talbot inside her residence about 12:15 a.m. the same day.

Officers reported recovering several items stolen from the residence on Union Court inside Talbot's parked vehicle.

Perez was transported to the DuPage County Jail in Wheaton to await his bond hearing. The same is planned for Talbot after she's released from the hospital, Pretkelis said.

The 16-year-old was petitioned to DuPage County Juvenile Court and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

