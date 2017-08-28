'Anyone can join' at Naperville's Last Fling

"There's something for everyone," festival organizers always will proclaim, even if their event only includes a carnival for kids and a beer tent for grown-ups.
"There's something for everyone" has become the blanket promotional pitch for events, parades, cultural showcases and everything -- yes, truly everything -- else that goes on in the suburbs during the summer.
If you goWhat: 52nd annual Last Fling in Naperville
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.; Main stage at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave.; Carnival on Jackson Avenue
Who: Hosted by Naperville Jaycees; proceeds benefit local charities
Cost: Free admission; carnival tickets and food for sale
Info: lastfling.org
"There's something for everyone" is no doubt overused, but the cliché seems to have been invented for the Last Fling festival in Naperville, an annual end-of-summer bash around Labor Day weekend planned and hosted by the Naperville Jaycees.
"It's always been diverse," said Helen Taylor, a Jaycees member and executive director of this year's Last Fling. "It's always been big and a lot of variety."
The event has four days of concerts, games, races, cook-offs, business booths, carnival rides, food and a parade, and it's back again for its 52nd year Sept. 1-4 at Rotary Hill, Centennial Park, Naper Settlement and Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.
"Anyone can join and fit in and have a good time," Taylor said.
Don't believe the Fling is a fit? Check out these happenings that prove the old line true: "There's something for everyone."
For thrill-seekers: The carnival on Jackson Avenue runs 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Unlimited ride passes are $30 a day.
For babies: Diaper derby crawling race at 1 p.m. Saturday in the special events tent at Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.
For kids: Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement offers pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, crafts, a family entertainment stage and a family-focused business expo.
For tweens: Meet Miranda May, "Lou" on the Disney Channel's "Bunk'd," from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Family Fun Land.
For people with disabilities: Special Needs Day at the carnival is 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, giving no-wait seating to participants with a chaperon and a wristband from the carnival ticket booth.
For skaters: KidsMatter's Skaters' Picnic is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Skate Park, 500 W. Jackson Ave., featuring professional skateboarding demonstrations, a DJ, a free lunch and free T-shirts to the first 100 people.
For singers: Singing at the Fling contest begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the stage in Family Fun Land and continues with the finale at 1:30 p.m. Monday on the main stage at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave.
For wine fans and home-brewers: Wine and beer tasting 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Rotary Hill.
For old-timers: Bingo at 9 a.m. Saturday on the stage in Family Fun Land.
For country music fans: Scott Marek, Emily Ann Roberts and LANCO at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday on the main stage at Rotary Hill.
For rock music fans: Saturday shows include Judas Beast, Stephen Pearcy and Bret Michaels at 5, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Sunday shows include Gregory Hide, Soul Asylum and Barenaked Ladies at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Rotary Hill.
For free music fans: 3 a.m. and Infinity cover bands starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday on Rotary Hill's free day.
For Joey Chestnut fans: Eating contests on Sunday include cupcakes at 12:30 p.m., spaghetti at 2 p.m. and ice cream at 3 p.m. in the special events tent at Family Fun Land.
For grillmasters: Rib cook-off is 1 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot along Porter Avenue south of the Naper Settlement.
For runners: Fling Mile starts at 8:45 a.m. and Rooster 5K at 9 a.m. Monday from Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave.
For businesspeople: Two business expos highlight 17 businesses along Jackson Avenue and 18 kid- or family-themed businesses in Family Fun Land.
For elected officials: A dunk tank runs all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Family Fun Land to send Jaycees leaders and other officials for a dip.