'Anyone can join' at Naperville's Last Fling

Enjoy a slice -- or compete to speed-eat cupcakes, ice cream or spaghetti -- during the 52nd annual Last Fling festival Friday through Monday in Naperville. Daily Herald file photo/ September 2016

Thrill-seekers can catch a ride during the carnival at the Last Fling festival in Naperville, which runs Friday through Monday along Jackson Avenue in downtown. Daily Herald file photo/ September 2016

"There's something for everyone," festival organizers always will proclaim, even if their event only includes a carnival for kids and a beer tent for grown-ups.

"There's something for everyone" has become the blanket promotional pitch for events, parades, cultural showcases and everything -- yes, truly everything -- else that goes on in the suburbs during the summer.

"There's something for everyone" is no doubt overused, but the cliché seems to have been invented for the Last Fling festival in Naperville, an annual end-of-summer bash around Labor Day weekend planned and hosted by the Naperville Jaycees.

"It's always been diverse," said Helen Taylor, a Jaycees member and executive director of this year's Last Fling. "It's always been big and a lot of variety."

The event has four days of concerts, games, races, cook-offs, business booths, carnival rides, food and a parade, and it's back again for its 52nd year Sept. 1-4 at Rotary Hill, Centennial Park, Naper Settlement and Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.

"Anyone can join and fit in and have a good time," Taylor said.

Don't believe the Fling is a fit? Check out these happenings that prove the old line true: "There's something for everyone."

For thrill-seekers: The carnival on Jackson Avenue runs 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Unlimited ride passes are $30 a day.

For babies: Diaper derby crawling race at 1 p.m. Saturday in the special events tent at Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

For kids: Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement offers pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, crafts, a family entertainment stage and a family-focused business expo.

For tweens: Meet Miranda May, "Lou" on the Disney Channel's "Bunk'd," from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Family Fun Land.

For people with disabilities: Special Needs Day at the carnival is 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, giving no-wait seating to participants with a chaperon and a wristband from the carnival ticket booth.

For skaters: KidsMatter's Skaters' Picnic is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Skate Park, 500 W. Jackson Ave., featuring professional skateboarding demonstrations, a DJ, a free lunch and free T-shirts to the first 100 people.

For singers: Singing at the Fling contest begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the stage in Family Fun Land and continues with the finale at 1:30 p.m. Monday on the main stage at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave.

For wine fans and home-brewers: Wine and beer tasting 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Rotary Hill.

For old-timers: Bingo at 9 a.m. Saturday on the stage in Family Fun Land.

For country music fans: Scott Marek, Emily Ann Roberts and LANCO at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday on the main stage at Rotary Hill.

For rock music fans: Saturday shows include Judas Beast, Stephen Pearcy and Bret Michaels at 5, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Sunday shows include Gregory Hide, Soul Asylum and Barenaked Ladies at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Rotary Hill.

For free music fans: 3 a.m. and Infinity cover bands starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday on Rotary Hill's free day.

For Joey Chestnut fans: Eating contests on Sunday include cupcakes at 12:30 p.m., spaghetti at 2 p.m. and ice cream at 3 p.m. in the special events tent at Family Fun Land.

For grillmasters: Rib cook-off is 1 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot along Porter Avenue south of the Naper Settlement.

For runners: Fling Mile starts at 8:45 a.m. and Rooster 5K at 9 a.m. Monday from Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave.

For businesspeople: Two business expos highlight 17 businesses along Jackson Avenue and 18 kid- or family-themed businesses in Family Fun Land.

For elected officials: A dunk tank runs all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Family Fun Land to send Jaycees leaders and other officials for a dip.