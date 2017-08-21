Breaking News Bar
News
                                                                                                                                                                                     
More Galleries
Trending News
    More Trending News
    Trending Video
       
      Top Jobs
      Today's Obituaries
      Trending News
        More Trending News
         
        Reader Poll

        If you won a huge lottery, how would you take the winnings?

        Lump sum. 59.5%
        Payments stretched over years. 9.1%
        I don't kow; I'd have to get advice. 11.0%
        I'll worry about that when I get there. 20.3%
        bottom clear
        Search DailyHerald.com for articles
        More ways to search Daily Herald
        Obituaries
        Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »         Daily Herald newspaper archive
        Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
        Digital Subscriptions
        Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
        Home Delivery
        Start a New Subscription Manage Account