Images: Bears defeat the Titans 19-7 in preseason game

Images of the NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. The Bears won the game 19-7 with a good effort from both quarterbacks, Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky, who each threw for a touchdown.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, left, passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is running back Jordan Howard (24).
Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims (88) catches a 1-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) leaps over Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) recovers a blocked punt out of the end zone for a safety against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans defenders Wesley Woodyard (59) and Adoree' Jackson (25) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Meredith was injured on the play and was taken off the field on a cart.
Back judge Scott Helverson (93) and field judge Dale Shaw (104) try to break up a scuffle between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Chicago Bears defensive back B.W. Webb (30) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chicago Bears linebacker Dan Skuta (57) hangs onto Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks for a receiver as running back Jordan Howard (24) blocks Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain (23) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, left, is sacked for a 13-yard loss by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Willie Young (97) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) catches a pass ahead of Chicago Bears defenders Cre'von LeBlanc (22), Eddie Jackson (39) and Quintin Demps (21) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop hangs his head after missing a 40-yard field goal attempt against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Walking to the sideline are Bears defenders Kyle Fuller (23) and Nick Kwiatkoski (44).
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles away from Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (74) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) is taken from the field after being injured on a run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans defensive end Angelo Blackson (95) brings downs Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bears won 19-7.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19) catches a pass in the end zone as he scores a touchdown on a 45-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
