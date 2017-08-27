Book sale at Wauconda library

The Wauconda Area Library will host its monthly book sale Saturday, Sept. 2. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the foyer of the library, 801 N. Main St. The sale is organized by the Friends of the Library group. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, go to http://www.wauclib.org/