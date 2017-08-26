Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 8/26/2017 6:01 PM

VWs, Audis on display in Lake County for Dub Fest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A '77 Volkswagen bus owned by Leon Duros of Lake Geneva, Wis., is ready to roll into the Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday. The trailer is made from the front of a '75 bus and the rear of a '78.

      A '77 Volkswagen bus owned by Leon Duros of Lake Geneva, Wis., is ready to roll into the Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday. The trailer is made from the front of a '75 bus and the rear of a '78.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Gordon Olson of Wadsworth polishes his '72 VW Dune Buggy during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

      Gordon Olson of Wadsworth polishes his '72 VW Dune Buggy during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A '56 Volkswagen owned by Jim Dooley of Round Lake is displayed during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

      A '56 Volkswagen owned by Jim Dooley of Round Lake is displayed during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Kevin Rasmus and his sons Chalie, 3, and Braeden, 10, view the rear engine compartment of a 1973 Volkwagen Karmann Ghia during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

      Kevin Rasmus and his sons Chalie, 3, and Braeden, 10, view the rear engine compartment of a 1973 Volkwagen Karmann Ghia during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

More than 100 Volkswagens and Audis were on display Saturday during the Windy City Dub Fest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

The Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event attracted air-cooled and water-cooled Volkswagens and Audis from five states. Past events have drawn more than 400 spectators.

The event included awards, raffles, a bar and food vendors, a DJ, merchandise and specialty booths, and Windy City Dub Fest merchandise.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Save-A-Pet in Grayslake, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and one of the largest no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County that operates a full-time adoption center.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account