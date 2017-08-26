VWs, Audis on display in Lake County for Dub Fest

More than 100 Volkswagens and Audis were on display Saturday during the Windy City Dub Fest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.
The Chicagoland VW/Audi Enthusiast Event attracted air-cooled and water-cooled Volkswagens and Audis from five states. Past events have drawn more than 400 spectators.
The event included awards, raffles, a bar and food vendors, a DJ, merchandise and specialty booths, and Windy City Dub Fest merchandise.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Save-A-Pet in Grayslake, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and one of the largest no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County that operates a full-time adoption center.