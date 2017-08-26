Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/26/2017 4:17 PM

Suit says casket 'crashed' open in Arlington Heights cemetery

Paul Horowitz led a memorable life as a prominent Chicago tax attorney, but it is the circumstances surrounding his funeral and burial that his family might never be able to forget.

During the April 28 burial service, the casket fell from its straps, landing diagonally in the grave and causing the top to come off, exposing the deceased's burial garments to family and other mourners, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Cook County circuit court.

The suit, seeking more than $100,000 in damages, names Shalom Memorial Funeral Home in Arlington Heights, Shalom Memorial Park and the Rand Hill Park Cemetery Association as defendants. It states their negligence led to "mental anguish and suffering, and post traumatic stress" being suffered by the family.

A spokesman for the Shalom Memorial Park said Friday it had no comment on the suit.

For the complete story, go to the Chicago Sun-Times website.

