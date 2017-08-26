Breaking News Bar
 
State police: I-94 shooting near Northfield stemmed from road rage

Daily Herald report

No injuries were reported in a stooting that apparently stemmed from road rage on the Edens Expressway near Northfield early Saturday, state police said.

State troopers were called to Northfield for a report of victims who said they were involved in an expressway shooting about 12:25 a.m. on north I-94 at Willow Road, police said.

A vehicle described as a blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled up alongside the passenger side of the other vehicle, and someone fired a single gunshot into the front passenger door, state police said.

The victims told investigators that the vehicle was occupied by four male Hispanics, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact state police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

