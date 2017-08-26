Patriotic party welcomes home Honor Flight veterans in Schaumburg

Hundreds of flag-waving supporters welcomed home two busloads of suburban veterans as they returned Saturday night from their Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

The veterans and their chaperones arrived with a large motorcycle escort at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a cheering crowd in the parking lot of Drink nightclub in Schaumburg, which was lined with large American flags.

This is the 9th annual welcome home party hosted by the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois, a small Cary-based organization that raises money to send local veterans on Honor Flights, giving them an opportunity to see the nation's war memorials, and then throwing them a patriotic welcome home party.

This year's Honor Flight recipients included a 94-year-old World War II nurse, Opal Waldman of Streamwood, plus dozens of other World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans who ranged in age from 66 to 92.

"They deserve it. They fought for it," said Fred Hossfeld, 84, of Streamwood, a VNC officer and Korean War veteran. "We're all a family, which makes it nice."

The party included a color guard, live music from The Falconairs Orchestra, a DJ, raffle and buffet.

Vietnam veteran and VNC charter member Craig Graham, of Fox River Grove, accompanied veterans on previous Honor Flights and said it meant the world to them to take this trip. Some live on fixed incomes and couldn't have afforded it otherwise, or had other issues that made it difficult for them to go on their own.

"It's a wonderful thing to see the light come back in their eyes when they see these memorials," he said. "We want to do whatever we can to help any veteran."

Even though there's a long waiting list for the Honor Flight, VNC member Craig Wilcox said they may add Gulf War veterans to the program next year. The group relies on fundraisers and donations to pay the $2,000 per person cost to go on the three-day Honor Flight.

Two fundraisers are being planned to help pay for future Honor Flights. A chili cook-off will be held Oct. 15 at Drink, and on Nov. 10, 103.9 FM The Fox radio station will hold its first radiothon to raise money for the cause.