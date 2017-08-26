Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Thieves stole an unlocked gray bicycle with neon accents between 8 p.m. Aug. 21 and 7 a.m. Aug. 22 on the 1600 block of North Windsor. Value was estimated at $400.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer between 9 p.m. Aug. 21 and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 22 out of an apartment on the 2100 block of South Tonne. There was no sign of forced entry.

• Burglars stole cash between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 out of a home on the 300 block of West Miner. There was no sign of forced entry.

Bartlett

• Burglars broke into a vehicle around 2:40 p.m. Aug. 21 on the 100 block of Amherst Drive and stole several items. Loss was estimated at $2,000.

Buffalo Grove

• Simon Sehter, 19, of the 2400 block of Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, was arrested around 12:22 a.m. Aug. 20 at his home and charged with criminal damage to vehicle. The report said he dented the front driver's-side quarter panel and cracked the windshield on a 2004 Lexus belonging to a family member. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

Des Plaines

• A man was seen on a security video taking $3,450 around 2:52 a.m. Aug. 17 after the victim dropped the roll of cash at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road. The victim believes the money dropped out of a pocket while reaching for a cellphone.

• Burglars stole two checkbooks from a closed account and a pink stun gun between 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 4 p.m. Aug. 15 out of a Ford Focus on the 1700 block of Oakton Street.

• Thieves stole a clutch purse between 11:30 a.m. and 3:59 p.m. Aug. 17 in the post office at 1000 E. Oakton St. The purse was found at the intersection of Everette and Maple avenues but $300 was missing.

• Thieves stole a set of keys, several store rewards cards and a small black leather pouch between 2:59 and 7:50 p.m. Aug. 17 after the owner left them on a counter at Walgreens, 1858 E. Oakton St.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars damaged a door lock between 8 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. Aug. 11 at an apartment on the 600 block of Carroll Square and stole a 5-gallon jug filled with coins and bills out of a bedroom. Value was estimated at $5,200.

• Burglars stole two firearms between 7:40 a.m. Aug. 7 and 9:26 a.m. Aug. 12 out of the trunk of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on the 1200 block of Estes Avenue. Value was estimated at $900.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole a purse around 5:40 a.m. Aug. 11 out of a home on the 7900 block of Kensington.

• Adrian V. Stone, 20, of the 5700 block of Ring, Hanover Park, was arrested around 8:50 p.m. Aug. 23 at his home and charged with aggravated assault.

Mount Prospect

• Vandals sprayed graffiti overnight Aug. 5 at River Trails Tennis Center, 2831 Malmo Drive. They struck on the north and east aluminum walls on the center building, a small equipment storage area and a picnic table. Offenders sprayed more graffiti overnight Aug. 13 on the east exterior wall along a creek.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a wallet between 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. Aug. 11 out of an unlocked 2008 Acura sedan on the 800 block of West Kathleen Lane.

Prospect Heights

• Burglars attempted to pry open the front driver's-side door between Aug. 15 and 17 on a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on the 0-100 block of Wildwood Drive South.

Schaumburg

• Jaleel DS Jenkins, 19, of the 1400 block of North Greenmeadow Boulevard, Streamwood, was arrested around 9:54 p.m. July 24 at CRC, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, and charged with battery. The report said he fought with another male during a basketball game.