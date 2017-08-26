Fans find kindred spirits at Comic Con in Rosemont

Saturday marked the first time Jonathan Deisenroth had been to Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, and the Detroit resident couldn't contain his excitement.

"I've found my people," he said.

Those people included fans of comics, movies and cartoons ranging from "Star Wars" and "Iron Man" to "Pokemon" and "Dr. Who." Many people came to the annual convention dressed in costumes, including skintight Catwoman outfits and Jedi robes.

They packed the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont on Saturday, the third day of the four-day event. Tens of thousands of people perused endless aisles of T-shirts, artwork, books, and games featuring their favorite characters. They also enjoyed the wide range of entertainment, including video game tournaments, virtual reality displays, and Saber Legion combats.

Aaron Dawson of Crete wore a homemade "Star Wars" costume with an illuminated light saber, and he posed for photos with a few similarly dressed friends. He said he likes Comic Con because of the camaraderie.

"Everyone's on the same page," he said.

Donna Cox-Rodriguez of Freeport, who was dressed in all purple including her hair and nails, brings her grandchildren to Comic Con Chicago each year. She takes the teenage boys first, and on Saturday, she was with granddaughters, Mackenzie Rodriguez, 4, and Emma Myzia, 6. It was Emma's fourth year of going. She was on the lookout for her favorite character, Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

"I like to go and see the costumes," she said. "And I like to go with my brothers. It's fun."

The convention continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday For more information, visit wizardworld.com.