updated: 8/26/2017 7:10 PM

3 charged in Streamwood attempted murder

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Prosecutors have charged three Hanover Park residents with attempted murder after officials say the group attacked a 20-year-old Streamwood man and possibly shot him in the head.

Streamwood Police were called about 8:45 p.m. Monday to the area of Challenger Park on Grant Circle, where a man was reportedly yelling for help, according to a news release Saturday from the Streamwood Police Department.

Officers found the man bleeding from his head and face, the release said, and he was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was treated and stabilized.

Doctors said the man's injuries could have been caused by a gunshot and blunt force trauma to the head.

Edwin Rea, 22; Javier Lopez, 23; and Valerie Munoz, 22, all of the 1800 block of Whitney Drive, Hanover Park. were arrested early Saturday and each charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

Investigators believe the attack was an isolated incident and have said there is no threat to the public.

Lopez and Rea's bonds are set at $450,000; Munoz's is set at $400,000, court records show.

All three are due back in court Tuesday.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

