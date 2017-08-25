State lawmakers co-hosting Small Business Summit in Grayslake

State Reps. Carol Sente and Sheri Jesiel will co-host a free Small Business Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in Room A013 at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The summit will provide advice on workforce development, tax credits and other economic development programs. Sente and Jesiel will provide a Springfield update on economic development and job creation initiatives. Sean McCarthy, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will discuss how his agency can help small business. Networking will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Continental breakfast will be served.