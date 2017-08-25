Breaking News Bar
 
Long Grove to hold workshop on controlling invasive plant teasel

Daily Herald report

The village of Long Grove and the Long Grove Park District are hosting an informational workshop on the invasive plant teasel at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at village hall, 3110 Old McHenry Road. Information on the plant, best practices to control spreading, and steps for eradication will be discussed. Officials consider it the greatest visual blight and a top invasive threat to the landscape. Call (847) 634-9440 or visit http://www.longgrove.net/events/invasive-teasel-plant-workshop-08282017

