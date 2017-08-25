The village of Long Grove and the Long Grove Park District are hosting an informational workshop on the invasive plant teasel at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at village hall, 3110 Old McHenry Road. Information on the plant, best practices to control spreading, and steps for eradication will be discussed. Officials consider it the greatest visual blight and a top invasive threat to the landscape. Call (847) 634-9440 or visit http://www.longgrove.net/events/invasive-teasel-plant-workshop-08282017
Long Grove to hold workshop on controlling invasive plant teasel
