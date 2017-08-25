Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 8/25/2017 5:05 PM

Learn about college application process at Stevenson High

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Stevenson High School's College Career Center will hold an informational event for parents of seniors Monday, Aug. 28. It will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the performing arts center at the Lincolnshire school. Counselors Sara English and Dan Miller will discuss how to apply to colleges, admission plans, getting letters of recommendation, writing essays and scholarships. A special session for parents and guardians of students with disabilities will run from 6:30 to 6:40 p.m. in the nearby recital hall.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account