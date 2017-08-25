Learn about college application process at Stevenson High

hello

Stevenson High School's College Career Center will hold an informational event for parents of seniors Monday, Aug. 28. It will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the performing arts center at the Lincolnshire school. Counselors Sara English and Dan Miller will discuss how to apply to colleges, admission plans, getting letters of recommendation, writing essays and scholarships. A special session for parents and guardians of students with disabilities will run from 6:30 to 6:40 p.m. in the nearby recital hall.