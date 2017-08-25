Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/25/2017 10:25 AM

Arlington Heights park system alerting residents to coyotes

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Signs warning about coyotes have been placed at Nickol Knoll Park in north Arlington Heights and elsewhere in the area.

      Signs warning about coyotes have been placed at Nickol Knoll Park in north Arlington Heights and elsewhere in the area.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

A caller to an Arlington Heights Park District hotline regarding a coyote led to signs being posted calling attention to the animal's presence on the village's far north side, officials said.

Signs with a headline "Attention: Coyote Sightings" are at Nickol Knoll Park off Nichols Road and a sand volleyball court just to the north at Creekside Park near Buffalo Creek on Schaefer Road. Both parks are about a half mile south of Lake-Cook Road.

Park district spokeswoman Anita Pacheco said the coyote signs recently went up after someone who apparently spotted the animal called the agency's hotline. She said the signs are "a precautionary measure" similar to one recently taken after a coyote was spotted at Raven Park just north of Hintz and Arlington Heights roads.

Signs also have been used by the district to alert visitors to Lake Arlington about diving red-winged blackbirds, Pacheco said.

Complete with a color photograph of a coyote, the eye-catching sign with the park district logo notes how the animal is important to the ecosystem and helps keep wildlife populations under control. Residents are warned to not feed or attempt to trap coyotes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account