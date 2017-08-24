Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/24/2017 6:52 AM

Winning $758.7M Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts; Illinois has $2M winner

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A Powerball lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Northbrook, Ill. The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

    A Powerball lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Northbrook, Ill. The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts.
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

The only winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the single winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

One of the Match 5 winners of $2 million was sold in Illinois, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account