Winning $758.7M Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts; Illinois has $2M winner

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Northbrook, Ill. The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The only winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the single winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

One of the Match 5 winners of $2 million was sold in Illinois, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.