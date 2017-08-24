Teen in critical condition after being shot near Round Lake

A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot Tuesday near Round Lake, authorities said this morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Norelius Avenue and North Thompson Street in unincorporated Lake County at 11:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired, authorities said in a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a 17-year-old male was shot, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.