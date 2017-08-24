Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Amita Health leaving Arlington Heights for Lisle

  • Amita Health, which plans to expand after a merger deal announced this week, is moving its headquarters from Arlington Heights to Lisle, according to a report in Crain's Chicago Business.

Daily Herald report

The business journal is reporting the health system reached a tentative agreement to move 1,100 employees to the Navistar campus in Lisle. If the deal is finalized, the exodus of jobs would mark a loss for suburban communities with Amita offices, including Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, Elk Grove Village, Bolingbrook.

The move comes as Amita Health announced a tentative agreement Tuesday to merge with Presence Health. The hospital systems have signed a "nonbinding letter of intent" for Presence Health to add its medical centers, outpatient facilities and other sites to Amita Health.

The agreement would add Presence's hospitals, including Presence Holy Family in Des Plaines, Presence Mercy in Aurora, Presence St. Joseph in Elgin, Presence Saint Francis in Evanston and Presence St. Joseph in Joliet, to a network that already includes Alexian Brothers Health Systems and Adventist Midwest Health.

That network, St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system, according to Tuesday's announcement.

This is a developing story. Check dailyherald.com for updates.

