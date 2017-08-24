Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/24/2017 5:15 PM

New year, new routines at Fry Elementary in District 204

  • Jen Jimenez takes a photo Thursday of her daughter Ava, center, with Charles Robinson and Aiden Duce as they get ready for second grade at Fry Elementary in Naperville.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Priya Sequeira gives a goodbye embrace to her daughter, Jianna, as she gets ready Thursday for her first day of second grade at Fry Elementary in Naperville.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Fry Elementary fourth-grader Anvika Balaka waves goodbye as she heads in Thursday for her first day at the Naperville school.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Back to school brought a new year and soon will bring some new technology for second-graders at Fry Elementary in Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

The Naperville school on Thursday welcomed most of its roughly 560 students for a full day of getting acquainted and launching routines as the district that serves parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield began a fresh year, Principal Laurel Hillman said.

While they weren't handed out yet, personal Chromebook laptops are on their way to the school's second-graders, who will be testing out a plan to give a computer to each child in second through fifth grades next year, Hillman said. Over the summer, the school also added more laptops to be shared among students in other grades.

"We're working to meaningfully integrate that into our teaching and learning," she said.

When Fry students in first through fifth grades return Friday for their second day, about 90 kindergarten kiddos will get their first taste of a full day in class. Hillman said the Thursday schedule for kindergartners included only a short orientation with their parents.

