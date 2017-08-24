New year, new routines at Fry Elementary in District 204

Back to school brought a new year and soon will bring some new technology for second-graders at Fry Elementary in Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

The Naperville school on Thursday welcomed most of its roughly 560 students for a full day of getting acquainted and launching routines as the district that serves parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield began a fresh year, Principal Laurel Hillman said.

While they weren't handed out yet, personal Chromebook laptops are on their way to the school's second-graders, who will be testing out a plan to give a computer to each child in second through fifth grades next year, Hillman said. Over the summer, the school also added more laptops to be shared among students in other grades.

"We're working to meaningfully integrate that into our teaching and learning," she said.

When Fry students in first through fifth grades return Friday for their second day, about 90 kindergarten kiddos will get their first taste of a full day in class. Hillman said the Thursday schedule for kindergartners included only a short orientation with their parents.