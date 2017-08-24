Des Plaines motorcyclist, 29, dies in crash

A 29-year-old Des Plaines man died Wednesday -- days after crashing his motorcycle in unincorporated Maine Township, authorities say.

Samsen P. Samuel, of the 1900 block of Rancho Lane, crashed at the intersection of Ballard Road and Western Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.

Witnesses told investigators a motorcyclist, later identified as Samuel, was weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder of Ballard Road before crashing into a Honda Pilot, officials said. After striking the vehicle, Samuel hit a metal barrier and landed in a ditch, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators Samuel had been traveling at high speeds, officials said.

Samuel was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died Wednesday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.