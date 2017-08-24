Daughter of Elgin councilman charged with rioting at Trump inauguration

hello

Joan Steffen is facing felony rioting and other charges after protests during President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. Courtesy of Joan Steffen

The daughter of an Elgin councilman is among more than 200 people facing charges after protests during President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Joan Steffen, 25, who is from Elgin and now lives in Providence, Rhode Island, is accused of being among people who used so-called "Black Bloc" tactics -- wearing dark clothing and gear such as ski masks, gas masks and goggles -- to conceal their identities Jan. 20 in Washington, according to court documents.

Steffen was charged with felony rioting, misdemeanor assault on a police officer and destruction of property, including the windows of a Starbucks, McDonald's and Bank of America branch, documents show.

Steffen directed questions to her attorney, Nikki Lotze, who didn't respond to a request for comment.

Steffen's father, Councilman John Steffen, declined to comment.

In initial police and court filings, Joan Steffen was identified as Soan Steffon or Joan Steffon; she was identified as Joan Steffen in a July 28 motion filed by her attorney to dismiss the April indictment.

Steffen's next court date is Dec. 15, and the trial is set for March 26, said Bill Miller, public information officer for the District of Columbia's U.S. attorney's office.

Felony rioting is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000; destruction of property is a felony offense punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine; misdemeanor assault on a police officer is punishable by a maximum 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, Miller said.

On her Facebook page, Steffen urged people to sign petitions to drop the charges against her and the others.

Her sister Chloe Steffen, 22, emailed a statement to the Daily Herald saying, "We should all be concerned about protecting our rights to free assembly and public protests."