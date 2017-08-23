Spring Grove man killed in Fox Lake motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old Spring Grove man was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a car in Fox Lake, police said Wednesday.

Sam Wiesbrock was passing vehicles driving northbound in the southbound lanes of State Park Road at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday when his motorcycle hit a Chevrolet passenger car that was turning on to Kohl Avenue, authorities said.

Wiesbrock was taken to Centegra McHenry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., according to McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski.

Although he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, an autopsy performed Wednesday revealed that Wiesbrock died from blunt trauma of the head, according to the coroner's office. Toxicology results are pending.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation by Fox Lake police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.