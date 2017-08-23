Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/23/2017 11:42 AM

One dead in Fox Lake motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after apparently trying to drive around a turning vehicle in Fox Lake, authorities said.

The motorcycle was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of State Park Road near Kohl Avenue at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday when it hit a Chevrolet passenger car that had just turned left from northbound State Park Road on to Kohl, authorities said.

The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the Chevrolet, authorities said. Its driver was transported to Centegra Hospital in McHenry and later died.

The name, gender and identity are being withheld by police pending notification of family members, authorities said.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation by Fox Lake police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.

