Man guilty of attacking 84-year-old woman at casino

    Steven K. Henshall faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced Sept. 22.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A McHenry man faces prison after being convicted of battering an 84-year-old woman he knew at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin.

Steven K. Henshall, 49, of the 3200 block of Still Hill Road, faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to 10 years prison when sentenced next month.

A jury Tuesday convicted Henshall of two counts of felony aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. Prosecutors presented evidence that Henshall was at the Elgin casino April 13, 2017, with the victim. The woman told Henshall she lost an item, and he became angry.

Authorities said Henshall hit her with her own wallet, then grabbed her by the arm and they went into a restaurant where he shoved her into a table and pinned her against it.

Two witnesses called police, prosecutors said.

Henshall had been held at the Kane County jail on $40,000 bail since his arrest, and bond was revoked after the guilty verdict.

Judge David Kliment will sentence Henshall Sept. 22.

