Input sought for new College of Lake County president

As part of the search for a new College of Lake County president, the Pauly Group, Inc. is holding a pair of interactive community sessions Thursday at two of CLC's three campuses.

The sessions are planned for 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, in Room 008, at the Lakeshore campus, 1 North Genesee St., Waukegan; and, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday in room V120, at the Vernon Hills campus, 1120 N. Milwaukee Ave.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yas7llyn.