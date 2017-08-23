Arlington Heights police warn of vehicle, home burglaries

Arlington Heights police are reminding residents to lock their doors after a series of burglaries and criminal damage in the past week.

Thieves stole a wide range of valuables, including a Lexus sedan, a wheeled recycling bin and a purse, police said Tuesday. In one case, someone entered a resident's unlocked vehicle and moved it onto a neighbor's driveway without appearing to take anything, police said.

Other crimes included damaging the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta, damaging locks to houses and stealing an iPad from an unlocked vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about the following list of crimes to submit an anonymous tip via text message to 847411 with keyword 847AHPD or call (847) 590-STOP. Callers may qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.

The crimes include the following:

• Someone removed a green and yellow wheeled recycling bin on the 2200 block of North Ridge between 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Someone entered an unlocked 2016 black Buick LaCrosse and removed an iPad on the 1000 block of East Talbot between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

• Someone entered an unlocked 2010 Jeep and stole a black purse, front license plate, wallet, cash, makeup, gift cards and driver's license on the 600 block of South Walnut between 7 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

• Someone entered an unlocked 2012 silver Jeep Liberty and stole a black gym bag valued at $100 on the 1200 block of East Clarendon between 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

• Someone damaged the lock on the door to a residence on the 200 block of West Miner Street between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and moved it into the neighbor's driveway on the 500 block of South Hubbard between 8 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. It appears nothing was taken from the vehicle.

• Someone damaged the trunk of a 2013 black VW Jetta on the 500 block of West Euclid between 9 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

• Someone entered an unlocked 2015 black Infiniti Q50 on the 800 block of East Talbot between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

• Someone attempted to enter a residence on the 4100 block of North Bloomington between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday. No entry was gained and nothing was taken.

• Someone took an unlocked 2008 silver Lexus ES350 on the 1000 block of East Talbot between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 p.m. Sunday.