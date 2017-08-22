Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 8/22/2017 10:59 PM

Madigan cancels school funding override vote 'in light of progress'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said he canceled a vote Wednesday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto on school funding.

    Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said he canceled a vote Wednesday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto on school funding.
    associated press

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan canceled a Wednesday House session -- and a planned override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding measure -- "in light of progress" made during lengthy leaders' meetings about school funding reform.

Leaders met for more than five hours in Madigan's office on Tuesday. The speaker last week said he'd call for an override of Rauner's school funding reform veto. The Illinois Senate last week voted to override the veto.

"In light of the progress made today by the four leaders, I am canceling session previously scheduled for Wednesday, August 23," Madigan said in a statement.

• See more coverage at chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account