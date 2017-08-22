Madigan cancels school funding override vote 'in light of progress'

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said he canceled a vote Wednesday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto on school funding. associated press

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan canceled a Wednesday House session -- and a planned override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding measure -- "in light of progress" made during lengthy leaders' meetings about school funding reform.

Leaders met for more than five hours in Madigan's office on Tuesday. The speaker last week said he'd call for an override of Rauner's school funding reform veto. The Illinois Senate last week voted to override the veto.

"In light of the progress made today by the four leaders, I am canceling session previously scheduled for Wednesday, August 23," Madigan said in a statement.

