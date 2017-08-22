Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County veterans to receive hero's welcome Sunday

Daily Herald report

Three World War II veterans, seven Korean War veterans and twelve Vietnam War veterans will receive a hero's welcome Sunday when they come home from their Lake County Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

The heroes will return to much fanfare and celebration by a crowd of family, friends and community members at 4 p.m. at the North Chicago Veterans Memorial Park, 1801 N. Sheridan Road. The ceremony is open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to make posters, bring American flags and wear red, white and blue. Organizers suggest they bring lawn chairs and dress appropriately, since the ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Parking is available at the memorial site, as well in designated locations along Sheridan Road.

The ceremony will feature the Navy Great Lakes Ceremonial Band, Marine Air Control Group #48 Color Guard and Bagpiper Chris Samuel from the Beach Park Fire Department. Scheduled speakers include North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham Jr.; Police Chief Richard Wilson; Fire Chief Dell Urban; state Sen. Terry Link; state Rep. Rita Mayfield; Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim; Lindenhurst Mayor Dominic Marturano; and Capt. James D. Hawkins, commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes.

