Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 8/22/2017 6:58 PM

Indoors or out, schools make most of eclipse experience

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kindergartner Sophia San Fillippo cranes her neck to watch the solar eclipse from Wayne Elementary School on Monday.

      Kindergartner Sophia San Fillippo cranes her neck to watch the solar eclipse from Wayne Elementary School on Monday.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Third-graders at Wayne Elementary School hold their glasses tight as they watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

      Third-graders at Wayne Elementary School hold their glasses tight as they watch the solar eclipse on Monday.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Melissa Sabatino, principal of Willow Bend School in Rolling Meadows, feared a backlash when she announced that an outdoor eclipse viewing was canceled because the viewing glasses weren't up to standards.

"You canceled the eclipse!" one student told her upon hearing the news.

Yet, parents were far more understanding, and many thanked Sabatino for putting students' safety first.

"They were so gracious," she said Tuesday. "What I was so reluctant to do turned out to be a very nice interaction with our parents. That was very gratifying and relief-giving."

And Willow Bend made the best of its unplanned time indoors when Monday's eclipse arrived, watching NASA's live video feed that featured views from its research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes. Also, a former student who attended several NASA youth training camps, including Advanced Space Academy, shared his experiences during two morning student assemblies.

"They were hanging on his every word," Sabatino said.

And the 500 pairs of eclipse glasses not on the approved list of the American Astronomical Society were returned for a full $200 refund, Sabatino said.

At Wayne Elementary School, meanwhile, virtually everyone got to go outside. There, Principal Marybeth Whitney-DeLaMar bought solar glasses for her 340 students and more than 40 employees. There were even a few left over for a few visiting parents and Wayne police officers.

Her concern -- keeping fidgety grade schoolers on task in the school's parking lot -- proved not that difficult after all, as students were coached on how to properly wear the glasses. Plus, parents were on hand to be sure the youngest kids kept their glasses on.

The results were well worth the effort.

"We had a great time," Whitney-DeLaMar said. "You could hear the crickets, notice the change in the weather. ... They were able to really see the changes like in nighttime."

Tom Skilling's reaction to eclipse in Carbondale goes viral
Related Article
Tom Skilling's reaction to eclipse in Carbondale goes viral
 
Live: Watch NASA's 'Eclipse Across America'
Related Article
Live: Watch NASA's 'Eclipse Across America'
 
Eclipse 2017: 'Wonderful way to start the school year'
Related Article
Eclipse 2017: 'Wonderful way to start the school year'
 
Images: Solar Eclipse in the Suburbs of Chicago and downstate
Related Article
Images: Solar Eclipse in the Suburbs of Chicago and downstate
 
Eclipse experiment progresses despite clouds in Naperville
Related Article
Eclipse experiment progresses despite clouds in Naperville
 
Constable: Eclipse cool enough to celebrate at Harper
Related Article
Constable: Eclipse cool enough to celebrate at Harper
 
Wayne Elementary student: Eclipse is a 'once-in-a-lifetime thing'
Related Article
Wayne Elementary student: Eclipse is a 'once-in-a-lifetime thing'
 
Watch time-lapse video: Eclipse brings darkness over southern Illinois
Related Article
Watch time-lapse video: Eclipse brings darkness over southern Illinois
 
Images: Solar Eclipse Across the United States
Related Article
Images: Solar Eclipse Across the United States
 
View downstate brings some suburbanites to tears
Related Article
View downstate brings some suburbanites to tears
 
Eclipse 'really cool' in suburbs, awe-inspiring downstate
Related Article
Eclipse 'really cool' in suburbs, awe-inspiring downstate
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account