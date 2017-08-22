How you can donate your eclipse glasses to charity

The Astronomers Without Borders charity is collecting used eclipse glasses. File photo by Curtin Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Don't throw out those used eclipse glasses -- donate them to charity.

If you aren't saving them as a memento or using them for the 2024 eclipse, you can donate the glasses to Astronomers Without Borders. The charity is collecting eclipse glasses to distribute in schools in South America and Asia, to help them experience the total eclipse when it appears in their skies in 2019.

The charity is currently coordinating drop-off locations with corporate sponsors, and more details will be available soon on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/astronomerswithoutborders.

If you want to send them right away, you can mail them to Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street, Springdale, AR 72762.

Millions of pairs of glasses were distributed before Monday's eclipse.

If they're from a NASA-approved vendor and aren't scratched, punctured, or torn, you may reuse them indefinitely, according to NASA. The agency says warnings that the glasses "expire" after three years don't apply to the glasses that meet the current ISO 12312-2 standards and are from the approved vendors.