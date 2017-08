Des Plaines Elementary District 62 kicks off first day of school

Des Plaines and Rosemont community leaders welcome students entering North Elementary School on the first day of classes Monday. Courtesy of Des Plaines Elementary District 62

District 62 Superintendent Floyd Williams and North Elementary School Principal Denise Fernandez greet students entering school on their first day. Courtesy of Des Plaines Elementary District 62

Community leaders attended a celebration of the first day of school in Des Plaines Elementary District 62 to greet students as they entered North Elementary School on Monday.

Officials from Des Plaines and Rosemont attended the event to welcome students on the first day of the 2017-18 school year.

Kindergarten students and Early Learning Center students begin classes Wednesday, while students at the year-round Iroquois Community School have been in classes.