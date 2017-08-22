Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 8/22/2017 11:10 AM

Deputy AG Rosenstein to hit Chicago 'street gang violence' in speech

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will travel to Chicago in November to deliver a speech about "street gang violence" in the city, the Chicago Crime Commission announced on Tuesday.

Rosenstein will keynote the Nov. 16 Chicago Crime Commission "annual Stars of Distinction Awards Ceremony" as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have been throwing an unrelenting spotlight on ongoing serious crime problems in the city.

Earlier this month, Mayor Rahm Emanuel sued Sessions for threatening to withhold federal crime fighting funds because of its sanctuary city status, a move that provoked the charge from Sessions that Chicago crime was a product of "political leadership."

The Chicago Crime Commission said in a release, "In his remarks, Rosenstein will discuss the ongoing challenges of addressing violent crimes, particularly street gang violence in Chicago.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account