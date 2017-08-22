Deputy AG Rosenstein to hit Chicago 'street gang violence' in speech

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will travel to Chicago in November to deliver a speech about "street gang violence" in the city, the Chicago Crime Commission announced on Tuesday.

Rosenstein will keynote the Nov. 16 Chicago Crime Commission "annual Stars of Distinction Awards Ceremony" as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have been throwing an unrelenting spotlight on ongoing serious crime problems in the city.

Earlier this month, Mayor Rahm Emanuel sued Sessions for threatening to withhold federal crime fighting funds because of its sanctuary city status, a move that provoked the charge from Sessions that Chicago crime was a product of "political leadership."

The Chicago Crime Commission said in a release, "In his remarks, Rosenstein will discuss the ongoing challenges of addressing violent crimes, particularly street gang violence in Chicago.

