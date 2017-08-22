Coin flip ends with man paying $25,000 more for luxury home

Two prominent business executives will have a coin flip to decide who prevails in a $25,000 difference in price for this Barrington-area house on the Fox River while raising funds for charitable efforts run by sheriff's offices in Lake and McHenry counties. The fun gathering is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at No Wake Bar and Grill, 99 Kazimour Drive in Port Barrington. August 2017.

Jack Kraft prevailed in a coin flip that decided the price difference for his Barrington-area luxury house on the Fox River.

Kraft won the flip Sunday night against his friend David Wescott, who paid $25,000 more than he had wanted after losing the coin toss. The deal for "Waterfall House on the Fox River" closed Monday.

About 200 people attended the coin toss at No Wake Bar and Grill in Port Barrington. The event also raised $10,250 for charitable efforts run by sheriff's offices in Lake and McHenry counties.

Kraft is a retired vice chairman and chief operating officer of Leo Burnett Co. Inc. who plans to spend more time in Florida with his wife. Wescott is a longtime CME Group Inc. board member, managing partner of the Dowd/Wescott Group. The final sales price is not yet known.