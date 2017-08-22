The village of Schaumburg encourages the public to participate in the next community blood drive from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at The Barn, 231 Civic Drive. Donors will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $10 Panera gift card. All donors will receive a Culver's ice cream pint coupon for donating a pint of blood. Interested participants should call (877) LIFESOURCE or register online at lifesource.org and use sponsor code SH98. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit bit.ly/1Ujq8yZ for additional blood drive dates offered by the village.
updated: 8/22/2017 7:03 PM
Blood drive on Aug. 31:
