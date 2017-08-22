3 Grayslake police officers injured rescuing person from fire

Three police officers were injured rescuing a victim from a structure fire in Grayslake early Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Grayslake Fire Protection District were called to the 300 block of Normandy Lane for a report of a structure fire with a trapped occupant at 12:34 a.m., authorities said in a news release early Tuesday.

Firefighters found Grayslake police officers rescuing an occupant through the front door of the home, authorities said.

The victim and three officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment, authorities said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities did not release a cause of the blaze and damage totals.

The fire remains under investigation by the Grayslake Fire Protection District, with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

Grayslake firefighters received assistance at the scene from departments in Round Lake, Libertyville, Gurnee, Newport, Mundelein, and Lake Zurich.

Crews from Spring Grove, Antioch, Countryside and Knollwood provided station coverage while firefighters were at the scene.