Round Lake Heights man killed in motorcycle crash

hello

A Round Lake Heights man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Waukegan, authorities said Monday.

Jose Hernandez, 28, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into several parked cars about 1:30 a.m. near Berwick and Grand avenues, according to police.

Police said excessive speed is believed to have played a factor in the crash. Hernandez, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.