'Riverdance' returns to Rosemont

The 20th Anniversary World Tour of "Riverdance" returns to the Chicago area for a three-performance run at the Rosemont Theatre in February. Courtesy of Rob McDougall

The 20th Anniversary World Tour of "Riverdance" is wending its way back to the suburbs for a three-performance run at the Rosemont Theatre.

The percussive Celtic dance revue plays 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25; prices have not yet been posted. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit rosemont.com.