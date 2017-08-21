Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 8/21/2017 4:36 PM

Resurfacing planned for Libertyville Metra parking lot

Daily Herald report

Resurfacing of the Prairie Crossing South Metra Parking Lot and Station Place in Libertyville is scheduled to take place between mid-August and early September, officials say.

The work will involve grinding off the existing pavement surface, making necessary repairs to the road base, and repaving with asphalt, according to the village. The work will be done in two phases, requiring closure of about half the lot during each phase. No parking will be allowed in the construction zone.

The entrance to Midlothian Road will be open to traffic during both phases, but expect a delays during the second phase while the road is under construction.

Some damaged concrete sidewalk and curb also will be replaced during this project. Commuters are asked to use caution when walking through the lot to avoid the construction areas. Barricades will be used to delineate the areas under construction.

