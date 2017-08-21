Police: Men rob teen, lead authorities on high-speed chase in Naperville

hello

Authorities are searching for two people accused of robbing a 14-year-old teen and causing a high-speed chase in Naperville early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of south Route 59 at 1:08 a.m. after the teen had a handbag containing electronics stolen by two men, one of whom was carrying a semiautomatic handgun, authorities said.

The teen was not injured in the armed robbery, officials said.

The men left the scene in a red vehicle with front end damage before police arrived, officials said,

Authorities located and attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim. The offenders refused to stop, and police chose to end the pursuit due to safety issues involving speed and erratic driving.

Police found that vehicle abandoned on the 1200 block of Webster Road a short time later.

Police searched the area, but didn't find the suspects.

A handgun was found in the car, authorities said.

The first offender is described as a black or Hispanic male in his late teens with black, faded hair and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, authorities said.

The second offender, who is accused of holding the gun during the robbery, is a black male in his late teens, standing about 6-feet tall, with a medium build, a small goatee, and black hair in a bun. He was wearing a red shirt, black shoes, and earrings.

If anyone has information regarding these crimes are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.