No injuries in Aurora house fire

No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday night on the 200 block of South LaSalle on Aurora's near east side.

Firefighters responded at 11:10 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls and found smoke showing from the top floor and attic of the two-story home. Twenty-two firefighters battled the blaze and brought it under control in less than 30 minutes.

The residents who were home at the time escaped unharmed.

Damage to the house was estimated at $40,000 and the structure has been deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although firefighters said numerous lightning strikes had been reported in the area.