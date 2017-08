Live: Watch NASA's 'Eclipse Across America'

hello

Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Sunday near Clayton, Georgia, a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. Also, you can watch NASA's coverage from Carbondale here. Associated Press

NASA is livestreaming the solar eclipse as it makes its way across the United States. Click on the video play button above to watch NASA's coverage.

NASA's coverage starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.