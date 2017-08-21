Lake Zurich High students to return to more secure campus

hello

This photo shows what the area looked like before the renovation. Bob Susnjara, January 2017

Lake Zurich High School students will return to class Wednesday in a safer, more secure building, thanks to a $700,000 project to enhance the school's main entrance, administrators say.

The project adds a vestibule that includes security cameras and a security desk. Visitors to the school will have to stop there and get a pass from the security guard before being buzzed into the building.

"It's much more secure," said Lyle Erstad, the facilities director for Lake Zurich Unit District 95. "The main difference is instead of coming into the building and physically walking into the school, now you have a comfortable waiting area to be in while security is issuing you a security badge."

The entrance also has a striking white canopy, as well as oblong benches made of concrete and topped with wood -- features that tell visitors it is the main entrance.

Besides enhancing security, the district pursued the project because the school lacked an official main entrance.

"We took a look at creating an entrance to the high school because we really don't have one," Vicky Cullinan, the district's assistant superintendent for business and operations, said in January when the plan was before the school board.

The school has multiple entrances, including near the library, the principal's office and one near the gym that visitors might have confused for the main entrance.

Erstad said the district did not add to the building's footprint to create the secure entrance. The doors at the location had previously been used only as an exit, and there also was a small lounge area nearby with seating near the windows.

The project included wiring the area for the security cameras and adding some finishing touches. Recently, the canopy was given a final coat of paint and wall panels were installed.

Erstad said the project will be completed in time for the first day of class Wednesday.