Former coaches suing now-closed Elgin gym

Two former coaches are suing Spring Hill Gymnastics in Elgin, which closed abruptly last week.

Ryan Gilblair and Ashley Hitchcock filed the federal lawsuit in March claiming owner Mary Joe Roehrig failed to pay them minimum wages and overtime, took unauthorized deductions from their paychecks, and terminated them when they complained.

Co-owner Dale Roehrig said he and his wife are not concerned about the lawsuit, and it is being handled by their insurance company.

The couple closed the gym because of illness and financial concerns, and the federal lawsuit wasn't part of the decision, he said.

Antoinette Choate, a lawyer representing Gilblair and Hitchcock, couldn't be reached for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Gilblair was hired in May 2016 as a coach for the "ninja program." Hitchcock was hired in June 2016 and was part of team management.

Gilblair was told he'd earn a salary of $35,000 per year, but only was paid that when he worked more than 40 hours, the lawsuit states. Otherwise, he was paid hourly, and he worked between nine and 61.5 hours per week.

Hitchcock was told she'd earn $36,000 yearly and she, too, was paid that only when she worked more than 40 hours per week, the lawsuit states. Otherwise, she was paid hourly, and worked between five and 42 hours per week.

Both employees were never paid overtime, paid nothing during certain weeks, and were fired in September 2016 after they complained, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit is next due in court Sept. 19.

Kane County court records show Dale Roehrig and Spring Hill Gymnastics filed a lawsuit in August 2016 against real estate holding company 1660 Daniels Road, LLC. The lawsuit seeks $54,821.54, plus interest, for labor, materials and work to build out the interior of 999 W. Main St., West Dundee, which houses LifeZone 360 Sports Complex.

The lawsuit says owners had an "oral contract" with the LLC and is owed for work from July 2015 to January 2016.

Roehrig said he and his wife wanted to have a recreational gym for younger kids in West Dundee. They pulled out of the deal, he said, when they realized plans to serve alcohol would allow people to drink while watching gymnasts practice. "That contributed to our financial issues," he said.

Jeff Dunham, a partner for LifeZone, couldn't be reached for comment. The lawsuit is next due in court Oct. 19.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this story.