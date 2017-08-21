Breaking News Bar
 
Eclipse 2017: Viewing parties getting started across the suburbs

  • Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses Monday that they were giving out to visitors to Saluki Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Scientists said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states including Illinois.

    Associated Press

  • Members of the Marching Salukis enter Saluki Stadium Monday for eclipse festivities on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

    Associated Press

 
Daily Herald staff report

11:16 a.m. 'An interest in science'

"This is a fun site to see the eclipse, so we thought we should help," said Joshua George, 10, who volunteered with his mother, Shiny George, and 13-year-old sister, Joanna, of Arlington Heights. "We probably won't get to do this again until we are much older," Joanna noted. "This shows an interest in science, so I'm excited," said Shiny George, Who teaches science, chemistry and biology at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

10:59 a.m. At Harper College, they have eclipse glasses, but you have to give them back

"We have our glasses station starting at noon," says Raeghan Graessle, a physics instructor manning Monday's eclipse-viewing event at Harper College in Palatine. "You can grab a pair, look for a minute and give them back. We're sharing them."

10:47 a.m. Report from road to eclipse

Ron and Jodi Martin of Elgin chose to drive and return from southern Illinois the same day. They report traffic is "a little lighter than we expected" as they were about 45 minutes from Fort Kaskaskia State Park, near Chester. "Weather looks good!" Ron said.

