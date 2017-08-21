Eclipse 2017: Naperville students help Fermilab eclipse research

Members of the Marching Salukis enter Saluki Stadium Monday for eclipse festivities on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Associated Press

Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses Monday that they were giving out to visitors to Saluki Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Scientists said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states including Illinois. Associated Press

Our staff in the field is filing regular reports today on what is happening in the suburbs during the eclipse.

12:42 p.m. Naperville seniors helps track eclipse data

Naperville Central High School seniors Colin Jensen and Shirley Wu prepared for an eclipse experiment they set up on the school's roof: tracking the rate of subatomic particles called muouns as they progressed toward earth. Their data from during the eclipse will contribute to research being conducted by Fermilab in Batavia.

12:33 p.m. Smooth sailing to eclipse viewing site

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Nathan Stepansky, 6 of Orland Park views he eclipse in Chester, Illinois.

A Monday morning road trip to southern Illinois went well for Siga Lapinskas, of Woodridge, although she said the rest stops along I-57 had lines that wrapped around the building. Lapinskas, her mom and a family friend made it to their viewing spot -- a forested, lakefront spot in the Crab Orchard Reserve in Marion, about a half-hour east of Carbondale.

12:29 p.m. Eclipse at Harper 'just like Pac-Man'

"It was like Pac-Man," said 9-year-old Aarav Purwar, of Arlington Heights, who came to Harper with his dad, Ashish Purwar. "I want to see the moon cover up the sun completely with just a fire ring."

11:42 a.m. Vernon Hills library eclipse watcher: 'This hasn't happened in my lifetime'

Dozens of children and adults lined up outside the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills for tickets that will allow them to get free glasses to watch the eclipse. Vernon Hills resident Nicole Carson and her son, Caden Longdon, are at the front of the line. "It's a great learning opportunity and something that hasn't happened in my lifetime," Nicole said. "And it's a chance to engage my son in science and help him learn new things."

11:16 a.m. 'An interest in science'

"This is a fun site to see the eclipse, so we thought we should help," said Joshua George, 10, who volunteered with his mother, Shiny George, and 13-year-old sister, Joanna, of Arlington Heights. "We probably won't get to do this again until we are much older," Joanna noted. "This shows an interest in science, so I'm excited," said Shiny George, Who teaches science, chemistry and biology at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

10:59 a.m. At Harper College, they have eclipse glasses, but you have to give them back

"We have our glasses station starting at noon," says Raeghan Graessle, a physics instructor manning Monday's eclipse-viewing event at Harper College in Palatine. "You can grab a pair, look for a minute and give them back. We're sharing them."

10:47 a.m. Report from road to eclipse

Ron and Jodi Martin of Elgin chose to drive and return from southern Illinois the same day. They report traffic is "a little lighter than we expected" as they were about 45 minutes from Fort Kaskaskia State Park, near Chester. "Weather looks good!" Ron said.