Dawn Patrol: Clouds threaten eclipse experience, eclipse FAQs, more

Colton Hammer tries out his new eclipse glasses in preparation for today's eclipse. Associated Press

Cloudy forecast could threaten eclipse experience in the suburbs

Cloudy skies predicted for the suburbs this afternoon could threaten the historic solar eclipse experience for those planning to view it from home. Though some effects of the celestial event could still be observed in the Chicago area, eclipse expert Charles Fulco is encouraging suburbanites to make the trek downstate, where conditions appear more promising. Full story.

Schools' eclipse dilemma: Let students watch, or not?

Hundreds of suburban students will take a break from classes at around 1 p.m. today to gaze up at the sun for what is pegged as the greatest show on Earth. Yet, other local school districts, concerned about ensuring students are protected from the potentially eye-harming view, are keeping them engaged indoors during the partial solar eclipse. Full story.

Eclipse FAQs

In anticipation of today's solar eclipse, people have asked us some unusual eclipse questions. Are pets' eyes in danger? What if I'm on a plane? Can blind people experience the eclipse? We answer your questions here.

Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91. Full story.

Downtown Mount Prospect plan sparks parking, traffic concerns

Traffic and parking are among the main concerns expressed during last week's open house for an apartment development in downtown Mount Prospect. The six-story building in the Busse, or "small," triangle is on the agenda during a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting later this week. Full story.

Cubs win with wild finish

The Chicago Cubs proved once again yesterday that if you go to a baseball game, there's a chance you'll see something you've never seen before, writes beat writer Bruce Miles. The Cubs took advantage of a couple crazy plays and rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings for a three-game sweep. Read his full take here.

White Sox hold off Rangers 3-2

Miguel Gonzalez escaped early trouble and pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers 3-2 yesterday. The Rangers finished a 10-game homestand 7-3, but split the four-game series against Chicago. Full story.

Imrem: Chicago Bears' Cohen looking good, big time

Don't sell speedy rookie Tarik Cohen short as electric weapon in Chicago Bears' offense, writes columnist Mike Imrem. "He's explosive," Bears head coach John Fox said of Cohen. "He's flashed at us." Full column.