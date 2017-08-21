Batavia alderman resigns due to move

Batavia 4th Ward Alderman Paula Mueller is resigning because she is moving out of the ward.

Monday's council meeting was to be her last.

"I loved being on council. I believe everyone should spend time devoting themselves to their community. I will really miss this opportunity," Mueller said Monday.

She was appointed to the council in July 2015 to replace Jamie Saam, who resigned to become director of Batavia MainStreet.

Mueller then ran, unopposed, for a four-year term in April.

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke will get to appoint a replacement. Typically, he has the city council interview applicants, in a public meeting, and then has them rate their favorites.

The 4th Ward is in the northeast corner of the city.